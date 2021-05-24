Accident involving ATV, car near Pinaus Lake sends one to hospital, BCEHS says

Photo: File photo

One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition after an accident involving an ATV and a vehicle near Pinaus Lake.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, paramedics received a call on Monday, just after 10:30 a.m. for an accident on Pinaus Lake Forest Service Road.

BCEHS said the incident involved an all-terrain quad and a car.

Several crews were dispatched to the area, including an air ambulance helicopter out of Kamloops.

According to BCEHS, one person was airlifted to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.