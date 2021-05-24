172624
Kamloops  

Accident involving ATV, car near Pinaus Lake sends one to hospital, BCEHS says

Crash sends one to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition after an accident involving an ATV and a vehicle near Pinaus Lake.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, paramedics received a call on Monday, just after 10:30 a.m. for an accident on Pinaus Lake Forest Service Road.

BCEHS said the incident involved an all-terrain quad and a car.

Several crews were dispatched to the area, including an air ambulance helicopter out of Kamloops.

According to BCEHS, one person was airlifted to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

