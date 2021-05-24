Victoria Street to see temporary road closures for Wednesday farmers' market

Photo: Kristen Holliday The mid-week Kamloops Farmers' Market kicked off on May 5, operating on the sidewalk along Victoria Street. Starting June 2, the 400-block of Victoria Street will be closed Wednesdays, providing space for market vendors and visitors to follow social distancing protocols.

The 400-block of Victoria Street will see temporary road closures starting in June, giving the mid-week Kamloops Farmers’ Market more space to operate within COVID-19 protocols.

According to a statement released from the Kamloops Regional Farmers’ Market Society, the City of Kamloops has approved a permit allowing the closure of Victoria Street between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue on Wednesdays.

The city approved a similar permit for the farmers' market last year.

“We are working with the businesses in the block to ensure the street closure works for everyone,” the society said in a statement.

The Kamloops Regional Farmers’ Market Society said the road closure will create more space between vendors’ booths, and social distancing will be easier to maintain.

The Victoria Street closure will be in effect on Wednesdays, starting June 2. Closures will continue for the rest of the farmers’ market season, until October 27.

The section of road will be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in the area, obeying all traffic control signals.

According to the society, Thompson-Nicola Regional District Parkade and the parking lot next to the Plaza hotel will still be accessible.

The mid-week farmers’ market is open Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.