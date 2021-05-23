Anti-Israeli forces protesters gathered in downtown Kamloops on Friday evening

Sydney Chisholm

Dozens of anti-Israeli Forces protesters gathered in downtown on the 200 block of Seymour Street on Friday.

The protest was organized by the Kamloops Islamic Association to raise awareness about issues with Israeli Forces in Palestine.

Clashes between Israel and Palestinian forces resulted in days of rocket attacks and counterattacks, coming to an uneasy halt earlier this week, averting what many feared would become a full on war between the two sides.

“Kamloops Islamic Association, its members and allies will peacefully protest, under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Section 2(b), 2(c) and 2(d), the blatant attacks of Israeli Forces against the Indigenous Peoples of Palestine,” said a release from the Kamloops Islamic Association.

Residents took part in the protest by carrying signs and chanting. About 50 people took part.

The Kamloops Islamic Association chose the downtown location hoping to to get the attention of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod, whose Kamloops office is in the 200-block of Seymour Street, as well as the downtown public and passersby.

Organizers invited the public to take part in the protest, but requested strict following of COVID-19 safety precautions.