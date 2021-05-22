Greg Moore has been appointed the new chair for BCLC.

Photo: BCLC Greg Moore

The BC Lottery Corporation's board has a new chairperson.

Minister of Finance Selina Robinson announced the appointment of Greg Moore as the new chair for the BCLC.

Moore’s board chair term will begin May 31 and expire October 31, 2023.

He is replacing current chair, Peter Kappel, who stared in May 2018.

Moore is a former board chair, as well as interim president and CEO for BCLC. He was appointed by the B.C. government to BCLC’s board of directors in 2018. In 2019, Moore resigned from the board to assume the temporary role of BCLC’s interim president and CEO until January this year.

Before Moore’s involvement with BCLC, he was mayor for the City of Port Coquitlam from 2008-2018.