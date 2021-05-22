The City of Kamloops has sent out 2021 property tax notices.

Photo: Brendan Kergin Kamloops City Hall

Kamloops homeowners are starting to get their 2021 property tax notices.

Property taxes and Home Owner Grant applications are due July 2, 2021. After July 2, there will be a 10% late penalty.

The City has already sent out the 2021 notices by mail, and those who choose to get the e-bills should be receiving an email this weekend.

The biggest change from last year is there is no application section for the Home Owners Grant. This is because in January, the provincial government took over full management of the HOG process. Residents must apply for the grant on the provincial website, but the due date, program details and eligibility requirements are the same.

City Hall cannot process HOG applications, but they are due at the same time as property taxes. The city is strongly encouraging residents to apply for their 2021 HOGs before July 2 to avoid penalty. The City of Kamloops also wants financially struggling residents to know that HOGs can still be applied for without making a tax payment, which will reduce the tax balance owed. Partial payments made before the due date will also reduce the penalty.

Another change this tax season is the ability for residents to pay property taxes online or in person with Visa or Mastercard. All credit card payments will be subject to a non-refundable, 1.75% service fee.

Residents can pay their taxes online, through their bank, through one of three city drop box locations, or in person at City Hall.

As of Tuesday, May 25, City Hall will switch to summer hours, and are only open 8:30am-3:30pm. Masks are mandatory and only 11 residents will be allowed in the reception area at one time. The city asks all residents who are paying in person to be “patient while staff adhere to social distancing restrictions and sanitization protocols”.

According to the city, most Kamloops residents payed their 2020 taxes before the deadline last year.

“Despite the financial challenges of the pandemic and the option of a grace period last year, most Kamloops residents paid their 2020 property taxes by the July 2 due date, which helped keep the City running smoothly,” said Kamloops Revenue and Taxation Manager Cara Dawson.

Dawson says the speed the city receives property taxes directly impacts the city’s cash flow, as it’s the main source of revenue for the year.

Residents can now sign up for e-billing for 2022 property taxes, register a property, or add a property tax account, here.

For more details on property taxes and HOGs, visit Kamloops.ca/PropertyTax.