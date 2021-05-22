173391
Kamloops  

Westbound lanes of Trans-Canada closed near Aberdeen Mall following serious crash Saturday

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Aberdeen Mall after a serious collision on Saturday morning.

Police have the westbound lanes closed between Summit Drive and Pacific Way as they investigate the crash.

The collision is believed to have taken place before 8 a.m. In addition to a large police presence, an ambulance can be seen staged in the area.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

