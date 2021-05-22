Westbound lanes of Trans-Canada closed near Aberdeen Mall following serious crash Saturday

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Police have the Trans-Canada Highway closed westbound near Aberdeen Mall following a serious collision on Saturday morning.

Police have the westbound lanes closed between Summit Drive and Pacific Way as they investigate the crash.

The collision is believed to have taken place before 8 a.m. In addition to a large police presence, an ambulance can be seen staged in the area.

This story will be updated when more information is known.