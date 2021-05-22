Westbound lanes of Trans-Canada back open near Aberdeen Mall following serious crash Saturday

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Truck damaged on Highway 1.

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

Westbound lanes on Highway 1, between Summit Drive and Pacific Way are back open after Saturday morning's serious collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m., and caused the closure of all westbound lanes on Highway 1, near Aberdeen Mall for several hours.

UPDATE: 1:38 p.m.

Police have confirmed the crash on Highway 1 near Kamloops' Aberdeen Mall involved a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Officers believe the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The RCMP say the westbound lanes of Highway 1 will remain closed for several hours. Traffic is being detoured onto the Hillside Way off-ramp. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or take an alternate route if possible.

Kamloops RCMP are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call 250-828-3000.

UPDATE: 12:33 p.m.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 between Summit Drive and Pacific Way are still closed after Saturday morning's accident.

The collision took place on the Trans-Canada highway at Hillside Way some time before 8 a.m.

A detour is in effect, via Exit 368, but DriveBC warns of "major delays" in the area.

As of now, DriveBC has no estimated time for the highway reopening.

ORIGINAL: 9:18 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Aberdeen Mall after a serious collision on Saturday morning.

Police have the westbound lanes closed between Summit Drive and Pacific Way as they investigate the crash.

The collision is believed to have taken place before 8 a.m. In addition to a large police presence, an ambulance can be seen staged in the area.

This story will be updated when more information is known.