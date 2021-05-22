Salon staff say they're frustrated by police response after violent customer punches owner, pushes employees

Staffers at a Sahali salon say they are frustrated and scared after police failed to show up on Wednesday when a violent intruder assaulted staff and knocked product off shelves.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Cobia Salon on Summit Drive. The visitor appeared to be stealing, according to salon staff. When asked to leave, employees said, the woman became violent.

Cobia stylist Leah Shields called the incident disturbing.

“My boss came out, was very upset, the lady, just trying to get her to leave, and the lady punched her in the face," Shields told Castanet Kamloops.

The salon’s security footage appears to show the woman pushing a stylist and knocking product off shelves. Staffers said the punch that caught the salon's owner in the face took place off camera.

According to Cobia staff, the intruder wasn’t the worst part. Shields said she feels the lack of response from the RCMP is alarming.

“It just kind of makes you feel like anybody can walk in here and assault you, and nothing will be done about it," she said. "It’s frightening."

Salon staff said they called 911 to report the incident and then waited. Forty-five minutes later, someone at the salon called the Kamloops RCMP detachment's non-emergency line to see what was taking so long.

According to Cobia stylist Kerri Nielsen, the voice on the other end of the line said the assault was a low priority and Mounties had more pressing calls to attend to.

Nielsen said staff waited at the salon for almost four hours and police did not show up.

Castanet Kamloops called Mounties for comment on Friday and did not hear back.

Some at the salon said they have heard similar stories about violent intruders from neighbouring businesses in Sahali and they don’t feel safe anymore.

Nielsen said salon staff know the intruder's name and are eager to share their video surveillance with police.

The incident comes at a time when business owners and residents across Kamloops are reporting higher instances of criminal activity, especially property crime.

Last week, the North Shore Business Improvement Association wrote an open letter to Mayor Ken Christian and Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky describing the city as being in a "state of siege."

Castanet will follow up with police next week for an update on this story.