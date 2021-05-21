Police seize drugs, arrest men after reports of attempted drug trafficking on Schubert Drive

Photo: Castanet Staff

Three men spent some time in police custody last weekend after allegedly driving around a North Kamloops neighbourhood offering drugs for sale, Mounties say.

Police were called on Sunday just after 4:30 p.m. to the Schubert Drive area.

“Police located the vehicle nearby and, through the course of their investigation, arrested three men and seized evidence, including drugs,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The men were later released. The investigation is ongoing.

Evelyn said anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.