Report of men spray-painting car leads police to seizure of gun, two men arrested

Two people may face charges after a report of spray-painting led police to the discovery of a gun and stolen license plates.

Mounties said they were called to a stretch of Copperhead Drive just after 1 p.m. on Saturday after someone spotted two men spray-painting a car.

“Police checks indicated the vehicle’s license plates had been reported stolen and the two men were subsequently arrested,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The license plates, a firearm and other items were seized as part of the investigation.”

Evelyn said the two men were arrested and later released with a court date.

The investigation is ongoing.