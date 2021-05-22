Ousted TNRD CAO Gill eliminated meal allowances for staff while racking up big expense bills, hearing told

Photo: Castanet Staff

While ousted Thompson-Nicola Regional District administrator Sukh Gill was racking up expenses totalling a half-million dollars over a five-year period ending in 2020, he made the decision to axe meal allowances for the regional district’s unionized staff.

That’s what an arbitrator said in a decision made public Friday ruling the TNRD violated its collective agreement with its unionized employees when meal allowances were eliminated in 2019.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees grieved the decision to do away with meal allowances. The union argued the TNRD should not be allowed to stop providing meal allowances without bargaining the issue in the next collective agreement.

The TNRD argued unsuccessfully that the meal allowances were a “gratuitous employer policy,” not a right under the collective agreement.

TNRD employees used to be reimbursed for lunch expenses on days their work took them 30 kilometres away from the district’s Kamloops office between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

That stopped in 2019, after TNRD finance director Douglas Rae asked Gill, then the regional district’s CAO, to consider eliminating employee meal allowances. The union was advised of the plan on March 1, 2019, and meal allowances were eliminated the following July.

The arbitrator was told the decision to axe meal allowances was Gill’s. The arbitrator also heard higher-ranking TNRD officials and regional district board directors were still afforded meal allowances, even when unionized employees were not.

Gill did not testify at the arbitration hearing.

Arbitrator Mark Brown ruled in the employees’ favour and urged the two sides to come to an agreement on remedy.

“I conclude that the employer violated article 20.3 of the collective agreement by eliminating meal allowances to field employees while the directors continue to receive meal allowance,” he said in his decision.

“The employees shall be made whole. I retain jurisdiction with respect to remedy if the parties cannot resolve the matter themselves.”

Gill and the TNRD parted ways early last year under murky circumstances. Reporting from Kamloops This Week earlier this year showed Gill ran up an expense tab totalling more than $500,000 between 2015 and 2020, with many big-ticket items including posh dinners and stays in fancy hotels.

The newspaper’s reporting resulted in an RCMP criminal investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the regional district, among other measures. The police probe is ongoing.