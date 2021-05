Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued an alert warning drug users in the Merritt area that pills being sold as ecstasy could contain fentanyl and cause overdose.

The alert, which was issued on Friday and will remain in effect until May 28, said the pills are beige or off-white in colour with a lightning bolt symbol. The pills are also said to crumble easily.

Users are urged to get their drugs checked, carry Naolxone and use with a friend.