Former youth worker seeking up to $2.2M in compensation for injuries suffered in 2010 arrest

A Kamloops man suing police for excessive force is seeking as much as $2.2 million in compensation for injuries he suffered while being arrested outside a Brocklehurst school in 2010 — an incident he says left him homeless and unable to work.

Mike McLellan was a 31-year-old youth worker dealing with a client at Twin Rivers Education Centre on Feb. 11, 2010, when he was arrested by Kamloops Mounties. He is suing two former city constables — Carla Peters and Evan Elgee — as well as the national police force, the federal government and the province.

“Mr. McLellan was part of the public,” lawyer Karen Schymon-Martin said Friday in her closing arguments following a three-week trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

“They [the police] had a duty and obligation to protect him and they did not. Instead, they injured him.”

Court has heard McLellan’s client, a teenaged student at TREC, was in trouble for bringing a knife to class and allegedly threatening a teacher. McLellan was called to the school to pick the teen up and take him home.

When police arrived, McLellan and the teen were standing outside McLellan’s car in the school’s parking lot. Mounties ordered McLellan to the ground, then to crawl on his stomach toward them.

The teen was initially ignored by Mounties, despite the call from RCMP dispatch describing the suspect as a youth and mentioning that he was with an adult care worker.

McLellan described his arrest as violent. He said an officer jumped onto his back, leading with their knee, and roughly placed him in handcuffs. He said he was picked up and dropped on his face while being patted down after he was cuffed.

In her testimony, Peters described a gentler arrest, though she did describe the scene as tense. She denied forcefully jumping onto McLellan's back or dropping him on his face.

Court has heard McLellan suffered injuries to his wrist, shoulder and back, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder. His wrist and shoulder injuries have since healed, but a doctor testified at trial that McLellan’s back pain will be a problem for the rest of his life.

“Life was good until that day, when Mr. McLellan was assaulted by police,” Schymon-Martin said, noting McLellan has been homeless and suicidal at times since his arrest, largely unable to work.

“His ability to earn a living has been significantly reduced. His value as a wage earner has been essentially destroyed — it’s been lost.”

Once an avid baseball player, court heard McLellan is no longer able to play sports. Schymon-Martin said he has also given up hopes of one day starting a family because of his condition, and has been suicidal at times.

McLellan is seeking between $1.1 million and $2.2 million in compensation, including up to $1.85 million in lost future income.

Lawyer David Bilkey, representing the defendants, said police were acting well within the scope of their authority when McLellan was cuffed.

“In order to fulfill their duty, police have powers given to them by common law and statute,” he said. “The common law provides for the power of detention for safety and investigation.”

Bilkey asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves to consider whether the constables’ belief at the time of McLellan’s arrest were reasonable — not whether every action they took was necessary.

“It’s not whether, in hindsight, it turns out to be correct,” he said.

A date for Groves’ decision has not yet been set.