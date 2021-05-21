Brock middle school reporting recent COVID-19 exposure, according to Interior Health

Photo: Castanet Staff

Another Kamloops school is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Brocklehurst middle school was added to Interior Health’s school exposure list on Friday, reporting possible exposure to the virus on Thursday and Friday last week, as well as Monday and Tuesday this week.

Brock joins Beattie elementary, Sa-Hali secondary and Valleyview secondary on the list of Kamloops schools dealing with recent COVID-19 exposures.

Interior Health has said the school exposure list indicates potential exposure “because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test positive case.”