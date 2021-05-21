Retiring Savona principal leaving behind playful legacy with donation of phys-ed equipment

Photo: SD73 Krista Halland

Savona elementary principal Krista Halland is retiring, but she's leaving the school a more active place.

Instead of retirement gifts, Halland asked for donations to the school's physical education program, according to SD73. Halland said the community has donated $15,000 for a new playground — something she hopes will soon be built.

When Halland first arrived at Savona elementary four years ago, she said she wanted the school to be a hub for the rest of the community.

“The school has amazing support from the community, and our school playground is the only playground for children to access,” Halland said.

Halland hopes to stay in touch with the school after she retires in June,

“I will truly miss the staff, the students and their families," she said. "The opportunity to know each one of them so well is not something that typically happens for a school leader."