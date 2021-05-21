Sa-Hali secondary, Beattie elementary latest to report potential COVID-19 exposure

Photo: Contributed

A pair of Kamloops schools are reporting new COVID-19 exposures.

Parents of students at Sa-Hali secondary were sent a letter on Thursday announcing a positive case in the school community — someone who was on campus on Friday last week, as well as Monday and Tuesday this week.

The letter said contact tracing is being undertaken by Interior Health. Anyone contacted by health officials is urged to follow their advice.

Beattie elementary was also added to IH’s school exposure list on Thursday, with potential exposure to COVID-19 having taken place on Monday.

Interior Health has said the school exposure list indicates potential exposure “because a student may have potentially come into contact with a test positive case.”