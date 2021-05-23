Kamloops high school graduates awarded $40,000 each in scholarships, says SD73

Photo: School District 73 Karisa Barker (left) and Savinoor Bhatti (right)

Two Kamloops high school graduates have been awarded $40,000 each in scholarship money for their academic and personal achievements.

In a statement, the Kamloops-Thompson School District said Karisa Barker, a Sa-Hali secondary grad, and Savinoor Bhatti, a NorKam senior secondary International Baccalaureate grad, have been given awards from the Cmolik Foundation.

SD73 said the awards were given to recognize the students’ achievements in overcoming adversity and excelling in their studies.

According to the school district, Barker, who is Metis, has become an Aboriginal education leader who brings “a sense of community to Aboriginal students.”

SD73 said Barker has worked as a veterinary assistant at the Twin Rivers Animal Hospital. She will be attending the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan Campus for a bachelor of science degree, before attending veterinary school in Saskatchewan.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity Twin Rivers Animal Hospital has given me to see the veterinary industry up close,” Barker said in a statement.

“I believe that this is what I am meant to do, make a change in the lives of animals, their owners and the veterinary industry as a whole.”

Bhatti, the second recipient of the $40,000 Cmolik Foundation scholarship, said she hopes to pursue a nursing degree at Thompson Rivers University.

Murray Williams, the IB program coordinator at NorKam, said in a statement Bhatti provides a positive leadership role by helping other students achieve their best.

“As the second oldest in a large family, Savi has learned that in order to achieve success, you must put your best foot forward and be determined,” Williams said.

“Savi demonstrates this by diligently preparing for all of her academic classes.”

Bhatti said in a statement the scholarship award has been “life-changing.”

“With this support, I can pursue my dreams through schooling,” she said.

“My long-term objective is to become a paediatrician at the BC Children’s Hospital. I’m looking forward to continuing my education and changing the world, day by day.”