What do you think about plans for increased food service and recreation rentals in Riverside Park?.

On Tuesday, Kamloops city council voted in favour of a pilot program to expand food services and introduce equipment rentals in Riverside Park.

Castanet Kamloops asked residents what they think about the project, and many were excited for the new additions to the park that some call the city's jewel.

“I think that’s pretty wicked. Like Riverside’s kinda bland right now, and especially with COVID, this is gonna give us an excuse to have fun and go outside,” said one resident.

Others thought Riverside might not be the right park for the project.

“There might be better spots than having it at Riverside — you know Pioneer maybe a better place, or McArthur Island for the water sports,” said another citizen.

Tourism Kamloops will be selecting and managing the businesses operating in the park throughout the summer.

In September, city staff will report back to council with the outcomes of the pilot project.