Sandman Centre, Third Avenue pedestrian bridge will get upgrades this summer, city says

Photo: City of Kamloops The Third Avenue pedestrian bridge hasn't been updated in 20 years, according to the City of Kamloops.

Two landmark Tournament Capital structures will be getting upgrades this spring and summer, according to the City of Kamloops.

In a statement, the city said the Third Avenue pedestrian bridge and the Sandman Centre will be undergoing maintenance work.

Unitech Construction Management will start working on the pedestrian bridge on Tuesday, and the work will require full closure of the bridge.

The bridge will receive concrete repairs and sealing, handrail safety improvements, plexiglass panel removal and replacement and a coat of new paint.

According to the city, the pedestrian walkway has not been updated in 20 years.

“The new colour scheme will be a welcome sight in downtown,” the city said in their statement.

The city said Third Avenue between Landsdowne Street and Lorne Street will be closed intermittently. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the area, obeying traffic control personnel and signs.

Pedestrians are advised to use crossings at Second Avenue and First Avenue for the duration of the project.

According to the city, access will be provided to adjacent businesses.

The Sandman Hotel, Moxie’s Grill and Bar, and the Shark Club can be entered from Second Avenue.

As part of the project, the Sandman Centre will also be receiving a fresh coat of paint.