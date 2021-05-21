TNRD votes to recommend Trans Mountain work camp liquor license for approval

Photo: Castanet Staff

A licensed lounge may open up at a Merritt-based Trans Mountain expansion work camp, after the Thompson-Nicola Regional District voted to recommend the site's liquor license application for approval.

The board voted on the motion last week, with the majority of directors approving the recommendation.

Dir. Sally Watson was opposed.

"Although this sounds like an answer to spreading COVID throughout the land, I would sure hate to see it become a normal thing, because many of our small towns really rely on mega-projects coming through to make some money. So I hope this is a one-off," Watson said.

Kate Stebbings, who spoke to the board on behalf of TransMountain, answered Watson, saying the intent was to allow workers living on-site to have two drinks in a 24-hour period, and the lounge wouldn't preclude them from going into the community.

"This is one very small component of significant economic activity in the Merritt community," Stebbings said.

According to a report written by TNRD staff, the liquor license applicant, Civeo Canada LP, plans to operate a lounge for workers and camp guests based on final approval from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

The report said the camp is located on 3802 Ranchland Rd. Ranchland Road runs east of Merritt.

The lounge will have a capacity to seat 288 people when pandemic restrictions are no longer in place, according to the report.

Proposed hours of liquor service will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. According to the report, workers will have a two-drink limit per person, per day.

Staff said the license should be recommended for approval based on the remote location of the camp, as there is little chance the community will be disturbed.

A public hearing, held at the beginning of the board meeting, had no written or video submissions.

“The proposed lounge is surrounded exclusively by large tracts of agricultural land. There are no residences or buildings near the site,” the TNRD staff report said.

“The location is not anticipated to create conflict.”