KFR, Community Services, RCMP to issue warning tickets for beach fires

Photo: City of Kamloops Cooney Bay on April 2, 2021. Kamloops Fire Rescue said a brush fire was reported in Cooney Bay just before 4:30 p.m. on April 1, and was suspected to have started from an unattended campfire.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, city community services officers and RCMP are joining forces to remind residents that open fires on public beaches are not permitted.

According to a city press release, KFR, police, and CSOs will be issuing warning tickets in the coming days to people who are found having an illegal fire.

The city said this is an effort to educate residents on “zero tolerance” for open fires within city limits.

Ryan Cail, KFR’s assistant chief of operations, said the risks of having an open flame on any property, including a beach, is very high considering the region and climate.

“Our goal is to educate residents who are not aware of the risks and of the bylaw infraction when having a fire on the beach,” Cail said.

He said the brush around the beach area can be quite flammable.

“We are responsible for protecting our residents and we need to ensure our resources are available for emergency events. Brush fires that we attend at Cooney Bay and other areas are typically 100 per cent preventable.”

According to the city, on a sunny weekend, thousands of people visit Cooney Bay and the mouth of the Tranquille River, located near the Kamloops Airport.

KFR and the BC Wildfire Service are called to a number of unattended fires in that area, which depletes resources for other emergency events.

In April, crews responded to two wildfires near Cooney Bay, one of which grew to an estimated one hectare in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The city said visitors to Cooney Bay must cross private property owned by Tranquille Farms to get to the waterfront. If increased fire activity causes concern for the historic property, owners have the right to cut off access to the area.

According to the city, random patrols will be conducted throughout the year at Cooney Bay and other public beaches starting June 1.

People found violating the bylaw will receive a minimum $500 fine.