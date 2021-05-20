Police arrest man after North Shore restaurant window smashed

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police made a quick arrest after a North Kamloops restaurant was broken into last weekend.

Mounties were called to a business in the 700-block of Sydney Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man smashing a window, entering the restaurant and then leaving on foot.

“A suspect description was provided to officers, who were able to locate and arrest a man nearby,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Police checks also indicated the suspect was allegedly breaching a probation order.”

Evelyn said the man was released with a court date.