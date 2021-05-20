Man wanted on multiple warrants out of Alberta arrested at Kamloops train station

Photo: Castanet Staff

A wanted man heading west by rail was arrested Wednesday in Kamloops after city Mounties were given a heads up by police in Edmonton.

Kamloops Mounties said they were contacted on Wednesday by police in Edmonton with information about the train passenger. The man was wanted on 11 warrants, police were told, and the train he was on had a planned stop in Kamloops.

“The warrants were related to offences including uttering threats, mischief and failure to comply with a release order,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Mounties went to the Via Rail train terminal on CN Road at about 5 p.m. and arrested 28-year-old Travis Musselwhite of Edmonton.

He is expected to be returned to Alberta in custody.