Jagmeet Singh made a virtual tour stop in Kamloops, discussing party's proposed measures to alleviate housing crisis

Photo: The Canadian Press Jagmeet Singh

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made a virtual appearance in Kamloops on Thursday as part of a so-called housing tour, discussing measures proposed by his party to address a nation-wide housing crisis.

After being introduced by Bill Sundhu, NDP candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, Singh told meeting participants that Canada’s NDP is focused on increasing the amount of diverse, affordable housing and introducing a new foreign buyer tax to reduce market speculation.

“We need to see concrete action,” Singh said, adding he believes the government needs to respond with urgency to the housing crisis.

“People deserve to have a home, they need to have a home, and right now it doesn’t seem possible for a lot of people.”

Singh said the federal NDP has proposed investing in the construction of half a million homes across the country, including diverse types of housing.

According to Singh, the party has put forward a proposal to streamline the application process for constructing co-op and non-profit social housing.

He suggests the federal government should also waive the federal portion of GST or HST for the construction of new, affordable rental homes.

Singh said the NDP is also in favour of instituting a 20 per cent foreign buyers tax, and putting measures in place to tackle money launching that increases real estate speculation.

As part of the virtual meeting, Singh introduced two Kamloops residents who spoke to their own struggles with finding affordable housing in the city.

Jennifer Adams, a single mother of four daughters, said her downtown home is slated for demolition, and finding another affordable place has been challenging.

Adams said she is seeing rent prices that are double the amount she’s currently paying, which will not work for her budget.

“I do hope we figure out the solution so families have the opportunity to live in all parts of our city,” she said.

Singh said it’s important to recognize that a single type of housing may not work for all families, and that diverse types of units are required to provide homes for everyone in the community.

When asked what solutions could be implemented in a shorter time frame to help families and individuals struggling to find homes, Singh said he is looking at ways to encourage more co-purchasing of homes, so friends could pool their resources and live in a residence together.

The NDP is also looking into more interim supports for renters, according to Singh.

He reiterated that it is important to act with urgency, and that there was the ability to use federal land to get building projects up and running quickly.

“I do not believe it has to be this way, I believe it can get better,” Singh said.