Education minister says Pineview Valley is in line for a new elementary school

Kamloops is in line to receive a new elementary school to help alleviate overcrowding in some city schools, according to B.C.’s education minister.

Speaking in the Legislature on Wednesday, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said the ministry had sent a letter to SD73 announcing support for a new school in Pineview Valley.

“The capital letter I think just went out to the school district this week, and happy to announce recent support in that letter to produce a business case for a new school in the Pineview Valley area,” she said.

Whiteside acknowledged that enrolment projections for SD73 schools show the need for more classroom space increasing in coming years.

Whiteside’s comments came after a question from Todd Stone, who described SD73’s urban schools as “bursting at the seams.”

“We need more schools in Kamloops,” Stone said.

“I’d like to ask the minister if she can provide the families of Kamloops and SD73 with some level of comfort that it’s a reasonable expectation that there may be some much-needed school capital coming to the city of Kamloops in the near term?”

