Tobiano Fire Department acquires new engine to replace 27-year-old pumper truck

Photo: TNRD Tobiano firefighters standing in front of their new truck.

The Tobiano Fire Department has a new fire truck — new to them, anyway.

The truck is a used 2007 E-ONE International Pumper, brought from Rocky Mountain Phoenix, and cost $160,000. The model will replace the department's 27-year-old pumper that has reached the end of its service life.

Jason Tomlin, Thompson-Nicola Regional District manager of fire protection services, said the department had been looking for suitable replacement truck for the last two years. According to Tomlin, finding a used fire truck can take a long time, but buying a new vehicle would be too expensive for a department the size of Tobiano's.

“Buying a truck like this brand new today would likely cost upwards of $600,000, so it’s excellent value for Tobiano’s fire department.” Tomlin says.

The new vehicle is not the only big change for Tobiano firefighters. Plans for a new firehall are currently being worked on by the TNRD and a developer.

Diverse Properties Development manager Own Mathieson says the company intends to start construction on the hall as soon as possible.

“Diverse Properties is very excited to be part of the process, and is looking forward to seeing the new fire hall operational in 2022,” says Mathieson.