Number of new COVID-19 cases in Kamloops remained relatively low last week, according to BC CDC numbers

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Kamloops area held steady last week, remaining very low compared to figures recorded when counts spiked in January and February.

According to data made public on Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Kamloops local health area recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 between May 9 and May 15.

That number is down from 33 the previous week and 57 the week before that.

Over the last six weeks, the Kamloops local health area has averaged 51 new cases of COVID-19 per week.

Between Jan. 3 and March 6, the peak of case counts in the Kamloops region, the local health area averaged 109 new cases each week.

The region recorded 346 cases in all of 2020.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as ell as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.