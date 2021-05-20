TteS, City of Kamloops renew agreement that will see KFR provide fire protection services for Tk'emlups

Photo: City of Kamloops Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Mayor Ken Christian sign a service agreement renewal that will see KFR providing fire protection services for Tk'emlups te Secwepemc.

The City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc have renewed an agreement that will see Kamloops Fire Rescue provide fire protection and rescue services to reserve lands.

Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the agreement is a reflection of the band's relationship with the City of Kamloops, and its ongoing commitment to uphold community health and safety.

“We take pride in the collaboration with Kamloops Fire Rescue,” Casimir said.

“This agreement has been finalized in a way that is supported by both councils while upholding respect and trust in a common effort to community safety.”

According to a joint statement released from the two parties, the new agreement includes language and definitions around cultural burning practices as a right of Indigenous peoples.

“This addition to the agreement highlights the importance of cultural understanding and a commitment to continuous learning,” the statement said.

Mayor Ken Christian said negotiations for these types of agreements help to enhance cultural awareness and understanding.

“This agreement is a result of transparency and mutual trust with a shared goal of protecting our community.”

As part of the agreement, KFR will provide education to TteS membership, Sk’elep School and Little Fawn Daycare.

KFR will also work with TteS to regularly share fire-related information to the community.

According to the joint statement, the TteS will pay an annual fee for KFR’s service, which will vary each year based on the number of serviced properties and the City of Kamloops’ cost to provide the service.

For the first service year, the cost is estimated to be over $1.1 million.

According to the statement, the agreement is in effect until March 31, 2024, with an optional two-year extension.