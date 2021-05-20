One person taken to hospital following incident involving small private plane at Fulton Field

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATED: 10:45 a.m.

Kamloops Airport says there may be some delays for inbound flights Thursday morning following the incident.

"The runway will be closed until 12 p.m. for aircraft removal and inspection," the airport said in a tweet.

"This will result in some delays to inbound air traffic."

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:07 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition on Thursday after an incident involving a small private plane at Kamloops Airport.

Emergency crews were called to the airport just after 9 a.m. for a report of a crash.

According to a statement released on Twitter by Kamloops Airport, the pilot of a small private aircraft was taken to hospital in stable condition.

“While the runway is presently closed for inspection, there is no expected impact to scheduled flight [operations],” the statement said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.