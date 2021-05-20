Anti-pipeline protestors found guilty of theft, intimidation following trial in Kamloops provincial court

Photo: Contributed

Two First Nations anti-pipeline protestors have been found guilty of charges stemming from a 2019 altercation with security crews outside a Trans Mountain work site north of Kamloops.

Kanahus and Mayuk Manuel, sisters associated with the Tiny House Warriors movement, were found guilty by a Kamloops provincial court judge on Wednesday.

Kanahus Manuel was found guilty of one count of theft under $5,000 — she stole a lock belonging to Trans Mountain — and acquitted on a count of intimidation.

Mayuk Manuel was convicted of the only charge she was facing — intimidation, stemming from a confrontation with two Trans Mountain workers.

The incidents took place near Blue River on Sept. 30, 2019. A date for sentencing will be set on June 7.

Three Tiny House Warriors members are slated to stand trial in Kamloops provincial court next week on unrelated charges stemming from a confrontation with security and police on the campus of Thompson Rivers University in 2018.

Mayuk Manuel, Chantel Manuel and Isha Jules are facing charges of mischief, causing a disturbance and assault.

They are alleged to have spilled red paint and clashed with security outside a meeting on TRU’s campus in December 2018. The meeting was not a university event.

Two previous trial dates have been adjourned due to issues with the accused retaining lawyers.