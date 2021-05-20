Wildfire near Barriere classified as out of control, but no growth expected, BC Wildfire Service says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A small wildfire north of Kamloops is classified as out of control, but crews don’t expect the blaze to spread any further, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Kyla Fraser, fire information officer for the wildfire service, said the fire, located on Dixon Mountain near Barriere, has remained at 0.4 hectares in size.

“The trouble with this one is it’s located in extremely steep and dangerous terrain that our crews were unable to access,” Fraser said.

“Because of this, we’re using a modified response to monitor the wildfire.”

Fraser said when the fire was discovered Sunday, air tankers responded by dropping retardant on the area, which reduced the rate of spread.

She said the blaze is now managed using a combination of suppression techniques, and is being monitored by wildfire crews.

“The fire is quite visible from town, as well, so therefore it’s quite easy for us to monitor and see what’s going on,” Fraser said.