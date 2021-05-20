Police find no evidence of 'wrongdoing' after report of lewd act on Kamloops bus

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man has been cleared by police after reports earlier this month of lewd acts being committed on a city transit bus.

On May 6, police issued a news release including a photo of a man on a transit bus. According to the release, Mounties were looking into reports of sexually lewd acts having been committed on a bus the previous day.

“Following the release, the man pictured contacted police and fully cooperated with the investigation,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Surveillance was also secured from various sources and, upon reviewing it thoroughly, no inappropriate behaviour could be seen or heard.”

Evelyn said everyone involved in the investigation has been updated on its conclusion.

“Allegations of this nature are taken seriously and we are happy to report that, as a result of a thorough investigation, no wrongdoing was identified,” Evelyn said.

“We are thankful to the youth, the public and the man for their cooperation in this investigation.”