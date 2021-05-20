Roundhouses built by Skeetchestn Natural Resources Corp. use traditional Indigenous design to construct modern, energy-efficient homes

Kits for constructing modern, energy-efficient homes are being designed and assembled by Skeetchestn Natural Resources Corporation, providing on-reserve employment and a housing option for many others.

Mike Anderson, CEO for the Skeetchestn Natural Resources Corporation and the primary designer for the roundhouse building system, said the modern structure is based on the design of traditional Indigenous pit houses.

“We basically utilize that style of housing and change it. We’ve modified it quite a bit in order to bring it up out of the ground and bring it into the modern day,” Anderson said.

“It’s highly energy efficient, it’s built out of all-local materials, with First Nations labour.”

Anderson said his team has constructed different iterations of the housing design, building a dozen prototypes over 12 to 15 years.

“We’re to the point now where we have a pretty sophisticated design, I feel, and I think we’re just about ready to mass produce it.”

According to Anderson, the goal is to have building kits created from local timber on-site at the Skeetchestn Public Works and Housing yard, near Savona. The kits would be shipped to other locations, and structures would be assembled at their destination.

Anderson said he hopes to train contractors to assist with the construction of the structures after kits are delivered.

He said the structures are primarily marketed as homes for First Nations reserves, but they can also be used for office buildings or cabins.

The single-floor design makes them ideal for housing Elders, according to Anderson.

“In the research I’ve done, there’s somewhere between 80,000 and 130,000 homes required on reserves,” Anderson said, adding most houses currently constructed on reserves are not well-built, and are energy inefficient.

“In a stick frame house with drywall walls, you can kick a hole in the wall. If you try to kick a hole in this wall, you’re going to bust your foot,” he said.

“We've tried to make something that's airtight, that's very energy efficient, that's substantial.”

Anderson said the structure is a dodecahedron, a 12-sided shape, based on Secwepemc design.

Other prominent traditional features include a centre skylight, and four large floor-to-ceiling posts in the middle of the structure.

“Because of the round design, it has 27 per cent less wall area to floor area than a conventional rectangular house. I believe it also has different energy movement within it. And it's also highly insulated,” Anderson said.

“There's very few thermal brakes in it. So that's what makes it energy efficient,” he said.

The modules are available in 500 and 1,000-square-foot sizes, but Anderson said the structures can easily be combined to make larger buildings if needed.

“There’s a lot of versatility to it,” he said, adding all the components will fit into a shipping container, also making it possible for them to reach overseas markets.

He said the cost for a kit will run around $75 to $80 per square foot.

Aside from providing much-needed housing to Indigenous communities, Anderson said the project has also provided employment for local First Nations members and an avenue for them to gain skills training.

"I've managed to keep probably somewhere between two and six people steadily employed for the last 15 years, and to me, that’s a big thing too,” he said.

“A lot of it is building skills, and self confidence.”