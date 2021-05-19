Kamloops firefighters mourning loss of captain who drowned in Okanagan Lake

Kamloops Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of Capt. Brian Lannon, who did not surface after a scuba dive Saturday in Okanagan Lake.

Firefighter Jamie Chase, long time friend and coworker of Lannon, told Castanet the whole KFR team is struggling with Lannon’s presumed drowning.

“It’s always a tragedy, and it’s so hard to deal with, and we are a pretty tight knit group and you know it is like losing part of your family,” Chase says.

He says Lannon was admired by many at KFR.

“You know, on the job or off, he was somebody who he would help you with anything, he sometimes came off to some people as gruff, but he could be the most kind and generous person,” Chase said.

Lannon served as a dedicated firefighter with KFR since 1994. He was a much-loved husband, son, brother and uncle and a cherished friend to many.

"I didn't see the email until Sunday morning," Chase said, describing when he heard the news. "It is one of those things, when you first read it, you don't know what to think. It's not real."

On Wednesday morning, RCMP called off volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Police, however, say they will continue to search the lake near the Bennett bridge independently.

Condolences for the passing of Lannon have poured in from across B.C.'s firefighting community.

Tragic loss for Captain Lannon family and @iaff913 @KamFire @cityofkamloops our deepest condolences. Rest well brother. https://t.co/yJJIoJxZwR — Penticton Fire Chief (@pentictonfire) May 18, 2021

Out deepest condolences to the family and friends of Capt. Lannon and @KamFire https://t.co/uyW6VoTCJL — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) May 18, 2021