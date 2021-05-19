One arrest after police called to weekend firearms complaint in Knutsford

Photo: Castanet Staff

A large police presence in the Knutsford area south of Kamloops over the weekend was the result of a firearms complaint, Mounties say.

Police were called to an area near the intersection of Long Lake Road and Highway 5A at about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a man allegedly approaching someone while armed with a firearm.

“Police attended and, during the course of their investigation, arrested and later released a suspect nearby,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.