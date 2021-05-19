Police looking into whether man found with serious injuries in downtown alleyway was hit by vehicle

Photo: Sydney Chisholm The alleyway between the 200-blocks of Seymour Street and Victoria Street, where Mounties located a seriously injured man on Tuesday morning.

Police are still working to determine what happened to a man who was found seriously injured in a downtown Kamloops alleyway on Tuesday, including whether he was struck by a vehicle on nearby Seymour Street.

The man remains in “very serious” condition in hospital, RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops, noting investigators are looking for any leads about what might have happened.

Police were called at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a passerby located a man with serious injuries in the alleyway between the 200-blocks of Seymour Street and Victoria Street.

A Mountie contacted Castanet’s Seymour Street office on Wednesday asking for access to the building's video surveillance system. The officer said police wanted to view video from the area to see if the injured man was hit by a car.

Evelyn said investigators are still hoping anyone with information will come forward and contact police at 250-828-3000.