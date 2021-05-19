Crown wants seven years in prison for 'horrific' knife attack on clerk in Kamloops liquor store robbery

Photo: RCMP William Bolton is shown on video surveillance from the U-District Liquor Store on McGill Road on March 19, 2020.

A Kamloops man who attacked a liquor store clerk with a knife, slashing him dozens of times in a life-changing attack described as “a crime of horrific violence,” could spend seven years in federal prison.

William Bolton has pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and aggravated assault. He appeared via video in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on Wednesday for sentencing.

Bolton, 34, has been in jail for more than a year. He was arrested in March 2020, the day after police were called to the U-District Liquor Store on McGill Road for a report of a violent assault.

Bolton walked into the store over the noon hour on March 19, 2020, and began loading bottles of booze into a bag he’d brought with him.

The clerk working at the store told Bolton to stop and reached for the bottles. That is when Bolton pulled a knife from his bag and began to attack the man.

Court was shown a six-minute clip from the store’s video surveillance depicting the attack. Bolton can be seen walking around and behind the till area of the liquor store and levelling dozens of blows with his weapon.

When Bolton paused his attack, the clerk retreated into the store’s staff office and locked the door, then called 911. Bolton fled on foot with the booze and the store’s cash drawer.

Police arrived moments later to find the bloodied clerk sitting on a chair in the office.

“He had blood all over his head and was holding a wound on the left side of his hand,” Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said in court.

“His left forearm was covered in a bloody paper towel and he had blood all over his shirt.”

Bolton was found by police the next day in a yard outside a home in Lower Sahali.

In a victim-impact statement, the clerk said his life has been significantly altered by the attack.

“This extremely violent attack caused me not to be able to carry on with my regular lifestyle and activities,” he said.

“I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression that turned my life, emotionally, upside-down.”

Court heard the clerk is unable to accomplish basic tasks due to his emotional and physical injuries stemming from the attack. He said he is scared to leave his house and unable to return to work.

“It has been life-altering for me and my entire family,” he said. “I fear for my life and my family.”

Bolton has a lengthy criminal record with 26 convictions. Two of those prior convictions are for robbery, including a similar incident in Williams Lake in 2019 in which Bolton held up a liquor store while brandishing a knife.

Drake asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Richard Hori to order Bolton to spend seven years in prison.

“What happened at the U-District Liquor Store was a crime of horrific violence,” she said.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi suggested a sentence in the five-year range.

He said Bolton led a normal life until 2016, when he was jailed for an unrelated offence. After his release, Michi said, Bolton felt he couldn’t return to his community or family and his drug use spiralled.

Michi said Bolton had a $240-per-day drug habit at the time of the robbery and was stealing to purchase drugs.

Court heard Bolton, who is First Nations, had a tragic upbringing including physical and sexual abuse. He was taken from his biological family at eight years of age and placed with white foster parents who forced him to speak English rather than his native language.

The trauma of his upbringing first led Bolton to use drugs, court heard.

Drake admitted there is a “straight line” between Canada’s historic treatment of First Nations people and Bolton’s offending.

“This offence was committed while Mr. Bolton was under the influence of drugs, and he was stealing to buy more drugs,” Drake said.

“His drug problem started because of his foster home placement.”

Despite that, Drake said, a stiff sentence is necessary. She said the attack, given the clerk’s injuries, should be “near the top end” of the sentencing range for robberies.

Bolton apologized in court.

“I’d like to say that I do feel really terrible about what happened, and I will accept whatever you decide to do with me," he said.

"I have been — up to this date and will continue to — work on myself. I’ve been doing programs in here [in jail] to work on living without violence and substance abuse and also working with the doctors to try and manage my aggression and my anxiety and dealing with the issues that I’ve had in the past with understanding and dealing with all the abuse I went through growing up. I understand that this was a terrible thing that happened, and I will accept the consequences.

Hori said he hopes to have a decision on sentence on Tuesday.