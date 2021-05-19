Diverse Storytelling exhibit coming to Kamloops' Old Courthouse Gallery

Photo: Kamloops Arts Council Diverse Storytelling through Art painting

A new art exhibit is coming to Kamloops — one aiming to showcase cultures of new Canadians.

Diverse Storytelling Through Art is a project created by Kamloops Immigrant Services, and the Kamloops Arts Council. The exhibit is hoping to promote the unique cultural heritage of newly immigrated Canadians.

Newcomers are matched with local artists and, through a series of interviews, the artists create pieces highlighting the immigrants' journey.

Admission is by donation, and the event will run May 28 to June 12, Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. at the the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre.