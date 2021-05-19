Some residents living at higher elevations in Kamloops saw snowflakes on Wednesday morning

Photo: Shannon Mitchell Snow was falling at higher elevations in Aberdeen on Wednesday morning.

If April showers bring May flowers, what do May snowflakes bring?

That’s the question some Kamloops residents living at higher elevations were asking on Wednesday morning after flurries rolled briefly into the area.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for a high of 16 C and a low of 6 C, with highs to 20 C on Thursday with a chance of showers.

The forecast is calling for warm weather to return on Friday, with sun and highs between 23 C and 26 C for the long weekend.

Normal highs for this time of year in Kamloops are about 22 C.