City of Kamloops spray parks set to open in time for the May long weekend

Photo: Ryan Brodie/Google Maps The spray park at McGowan Park is slated to open on Friday.

City water parks are set to open in time for the long weekend, according to the City of Kamloops' parks and civic facilities manager.

Jeff Putnam said the parks will open on Friday.

To find the location of city spray parks, or to search a list of parks for other amenities, visit the City of Kamloops website.

Last year, because the city closed all parks and playgrounds early in the COVID-19 pandemic, spray parks did not open until late June.