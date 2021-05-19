NSBIA says letter claiming city in 'state of siege' lands meeting with mayor

Photo: Kristen Holliday A letter, sent from the NSBIA to Kamloops' mayor and RCMP superintendent, calls for a review of security and community safety processes. The letter comes days after a break-in at the Jamaican Kitchen along Tranquille.

According to to the association’s executive director, there has been a positive response to a letter about rampant crime, penned by the North Shore Business Improvement Association and sent to the RCMP and city hall.

“It’s resonating with people,” NSBIA executive director Jeremey Heighton said of the calls and emails he has received from its members and the general public since releasing the letter last week.

Heighton said Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian has since replied and will be meeting with NSBIA board members on Thursday, May 20, to discuss strategies moving forward on the issues. Heighton said the NSBIA has yet to hear back from the RCMP, but is hoping for a reply.

The North Shore Business Improvement Association’s stern letter to Christian and Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said the city “in a state of siege” when it comes to “the lack of accountability for vandalism, criminality and issues”.

The goal, the NSBIA states in the letter, is to get a clear sense of who is responding to community safety concerns, what that response looks like, the costs associated and the desire to work collaboratively to enact recommended improvements.

“I think from here, what we will do is sit down with, hopefully, the mayor and Superintendent Lecky to discuss options, holes, gaps, what can we do, how can we help,” Heighton said.

He said once the NSBIA has a clear understanding of from where the the issues are emanating, the association will launch a petition or letter-writing campaign to government officials.

“To ensure they know we stand firmly with our leadership on solving some of these challenges,” Heighton said.

The letter mentions the recent break-in and theft at the Jamaican Kitchen at Tranquille Road and Yew Street in North Kamloops as an example of said siege, and goes on to state the NSBIA does not want to see any more criminals released on their own recognizance, as it results in an inability to keep cities safe.

“We are formally stating what many in our community know: our justice system appears to be significantly dysfunctional and not tuned to community order or safety,” the letter states.

According to the NSBIA, it has collected data from businesses along 3.5 kilometres of the Tranquille Corridor in the first three months of 2021 that shows nearly $168,000 in accumulated vandalism and graffiti costs. The letter also notes private businesses are supplementing the municipality’s security patrols in the 400-block of Tranquille to the tune of $9,000 a month.

“Even with this added security, our streets are not safe,” the letter states.

The NSBIA represents the collective interests of 420 businesses on Kamloops’ North Shore.