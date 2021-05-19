Council passes motion to give fitness businesses paid, first-come, first-served access to some city parks

Workout classes will soon have increased access to outdoor park space after Kamloops city council voted in favour of a motion aimed at making things easier for those in the beleaguered fitness sector.

The motion of Coun. Sadie Hunter and Coun. Kathy Sinclair’s motion will have staff select designated areas for classes in up to six city parks or green spaces.

For one year, insured, professional organizations will have first-come, first-served access to use these spaces for outdoor fitness classes.

In Tuesday’s council meeting, Hunter said Kamloops has a lot of park space that can be used for different types of activities, and businesses who obtain this permit to use an outdoor park wouldn't have exclusive use of the space.

In their motion, Hunter and Sinclair include a statistic from the 2013 Parks Master Plan, which said the city owns a total of 74 parks covering 370 hectares.

“I think that designating up to six areas across our city for use for fitness activities, whether that be by existing studios or not for profits, or other organizations, is a great idea, and a great way to animate those spaces,” Hunter said.

“I’m hoping we can give this a shot and see how it goes.”

There will be a set cost for a permit to use the park space, but the motion directs staff to set rates comparable to a similar program that is currently active in Kelowna.

In an earlier interview with Castanet, Sinclair said Kelowna fitness businesses can book specific park spaces for $80 per month, or $425 for a season, from April 1 to the end of October.

“Looking at Kamloops, we don’t have anything like that, we just have various rates for different parks around the city. For example, if you wanted to book Riverside Park for a day, the cost is about $20,” Sinclair said.

“This Kelowna program actually gives the rate of $80 a month, and you’re limited to particular parks, but it’s a lot less expensive for fitness studios.”

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce had previously released a statement asking council to open up outdoor spaces to fitness and wellness businesses, giving them some form of relief as pandemic-related restrictions have halted indoor group classes.

Sinclair said city council can’t financially aid businesses, but they can make some decisions that will help during a time when COVID-19 has heavily impacted certain industries.

“With the restaurants, we were able to extend sidewalks because the sidewalks are city property, and with the parks, we’re able to make use of those and businesses can be helped that way,” she said.

Councillor Denis Walsh declared a conflict of interest and was not present for the vote, but the rest of council voted unanimously to pass the motion.