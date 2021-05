Photo: DriveBC A vehicle fire has closed a southbound lane on Highway 5, according to DriveBC

A vehicle fire has closed a southbound lane on the Coquihalla Highway.

According to DriveBC, the incident is located 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed, between Exit 238 at Falls Lake Road and Exit 202.

DriveBC warns motorists to slow down and obey the speed limit.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.