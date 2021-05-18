City council voted in favour of pilot project bringing vendors to Riverside Park for summer 2021

Photo: Castanet Staff

City council has voted in favour of a pilot project that will bring food and beverage vendors and sports equipment rentals to Riverside Park for the summer.

As part of the recommendation, council also approved staff to provide a temporary exemption to a bylaw restricting commercial activity in the park, allowing businesses to operate for this summer.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Coun. Dieter Dudy said he was supportive of seeing a project that would enhance the park, pointing to other cities like Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna that have activities and concession available in park spaces.

“I’m very supportive of seeing something happen that will enhance the park. We’re not going to throw a welding shop or a menswear store in the park, we’re looking at things that are going to enhance the experience for the people to come to visit the park and to some extent, draw people to the park,” Dudy said.

“I also want to say, this is a pilot, folks. We don't need to get too worried about it. Let’s stop putting the cart before the horse. … If it’s an abysmal failure, we don’t have to wait the entire summer to shut it down.”

Sean Smith, the city’s business operations and events supervisor, told council the project will be a partnership between the city and Tourism Kamloops, with the tourism organization contracting appropriate vendors to operate in the park for summer 2021.

Smith said staff would report back to council in September on how the pilot was received by businesses and visitors to the park.

“This will give us an opportunity to gauge the public’s interest and the tourists’ interest in real time, instead of in a survey, or in a poll,” Smith said.

“If it isn’t received very well, we won’t be coming back for an extension.”

Smith said the commercial space will use existing infrastructure in the park, particularly an old concession building that is scheduled for demolition later in 2021.

The pilot project garnered a strong reaction from the community, with residents and businesses speaking out against and in favour of the proposal.

Coun. Dale Bass told Castanet Kamloops on Monday evening, council received 46 letters in support of the proposal, mostly from downtown businesses.

Several people chose to ask questions of council during the public inquiries portion of the Tuesday’s meeting, with some asking council to defer a decision on the pilot until a later date, after a period of public consultation could be completed.

Coun. Denis Walsh said he did not support bringing commercial activity to Riverside Park. He said he was concerned the proposal hadn’t been reviewed by an official council committee, and he had concerns that the commercial activity in the park would draw customers away from downtown businesses.

Walsh also said he felt the proposal was at odds with the downtown plan that council had previously voted in favour to adopt.

“I feel personally blindsided that this item appears on our agenda today, and I feel that the community has been blindsided by this proposal,” Walsh said.

“It didn’t follow the normal process that we go through normally from engagement groups up to committee levels. … There’s no plan from Tourism Kamloops what they propose, even in the report.”

Walsh put forward a new motion to defer a decision until council’s June meeting, so public consultation could take place.

Singh supported Walsh’s motion, as it would give the the city and the public more time to discuss the pilot. He said he was concerned with how divisive the proposal was.

Singh said over time, he has seen the idea of Riverside Park as a passive park take on a “hallowed status by a lot of people.”

“The idea that we haven’t consulted with those folks that actually have that view is problematic,” Singh said.

“We’re starting from a really difficult place. I feel like [the proposal] isn’t sketched out enough.”

Ultimately, Walsh’s motion to defer a decision was defeated.

Coun. Kathy Sinclair told council she would support the proposal, as she thinks the project is worth a try for a year.

“To be clear, Riverside Park is not a passive park now,” Sinclair said, adding the area supports a water park, lawn bowling, pickle ball, cyclists and slack lining, among many other activities.

“Despite all those activities, I can always find a place to quietly recreate and read a book. So I think this is a good initiative — moving forward, I’m happy to support it.”

The recommendations to support the pilot program were approved, with only Walsh and Singh opposed.