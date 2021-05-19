Performers wanted for 2021 Artisans Alive program in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

Next month marks the 20th anniversary of the Artisan Alive program in downtown Kamloops, and the annual initiative is now taking applications for performers.

Artisan Alive is a summer music program meant to promote local artists while creating an exciting ambience in Downtown Kamloops.

In past years, artists have performed live, but due to public health restrictions, this year’s event will be streamed online.

During the month of August, residents will be able to catch virtual concerts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s just another way to show appreciation and and really enjoy local talent from and performances by our local artisans," Downtown Kamloops executive director Carl DeSantis told Castanet Kamloops.

"And that can be done anywhere, anytime throughout the city, the downtown various businesses because it was a it will be offered virtually.”

The two-hour performances will be live streamed to TVs and speakers at various patios downtown, as well as to Facebook, to be enjoyed at home.

Artists looking to perform at the event can apply here.