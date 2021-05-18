Kamloops Grandma hoping to pack her bags after winning big

Photo: BCLC Noreen Rozek won $100,000 playing Lotto 6/49 in March.

A Kamloops grandmother who hit a six-figure pay day playing the lottery says she’s looking forward to packing her bags and heading Down Under.

Noree Rozek, who won $100,000 in a March 27 Lotto 6/49 draw, plans to put her prize toward a trip to New Zealand or Australia once international travel is back to normal.

Rozek bought her ticket from the Real Canadian Superstore on Columbia Street, and couldn’t believe her eyes when she checked her numbers online.

“I noticed there was a guaranteed prize won in Kamloops so I looked down and was shocked and excited,” she said.

“I walked away to sit and have a cup of coffee before going back to the computer to double check.”

After a few days of shock, Rozek shared the news with her family.

“They were just as excited as me,” she said.

“My grandchildren also mentioned it means I can buy them better birthday gifts.”