Hot, dry spring means fewer mosquitos expected for Kamloops area, expert says

This year is shaping up to be a good one in the mosquito department, according to one local expert.

Cheryl Phippen said the amount of mosquitos each year is related directly to the weather — more rain means more mosquitos.

Due to this years dry and hot spring, Phippen, who owns BWP Consulting, is predicting fewer mosquitos compared to last year.

Phippen said the region gets more mosquitos when area rivers flood, creating a more fertile breeding ground for larva. Because this year is looking dry, Phippen said she believes there will be fewer of the flying pests.

Phippen said as long as it doesn’t start to rain a lot in the next few months, Kamloops should be in the clear.

If the rivers flood, though, the region could be looking at more mosquitos — at least until the heat kills the adult bugs in the hotter summer months.