Jury returns with not guilty verdict for man accused of sexually assaulting Merritt woman

Photo: RCMP Sevim Zakuti

A Kamloops jury returned not guilty verdicts on all counts following the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a Merritt woman multiple times.

Sevim Zakuti, 42, was found not guilty following a three-week trial in B.C. Supreme Court. He had been charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and assault.

The complainant told jurors she met Zakuti in the summer of 2019. She said she was subject to a number of sexual assaults in the days that followed the meeting.

The woman was on drugs while testifying in court. She admitted as much to jurors. She said she has to take fentanyl, and sometimes crystal meth, to feel normal.

Defence lawyer Jordan Watt, in his closing argument, urged jurors to doubt the woman’s story, pointing to her admitted drug use before court.

Zakuti denied all of the allegations.

The jury returned with the not-guilty verdict on Friday afternoon, after about a day of deliberations.

Zakuti remains in custody on three unrelated files.

Lawyers expect to set dates for Zakuti’s upcoming trials soon.