Police find man in downtown Kamloops alleyway suffering serious injuries

Photo: Sydney Chisholm The alleyway between the 200-blocks of Seymour Street and Victoria Street, where Mounties located a seriously injured man on Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for information after a man was found with serious injuries in a downtown alleyway early Tuesday morning.

Mounties received a report at about 5:30 a.m. of an injured man in the alley between the 200-blocks of Seymour Street and Victoria Street.

“The man had serious injuries and was taken to hospital,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“It is unknown how long the man had been there before he was discovered.”

Evelyn said Mounties are hoping to speak with anyone who saw or heard anything that might be related.

“Investigators are also interested in speaking with anyone who has security cameras capturing that portion of alleyway or entry into the alleyway at Second or Third avenues.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.