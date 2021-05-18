Police reminding Kamloops drivers that this week is National Road Safety Week

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops Mounties are reminding the city that this week is National Road Safety Week.

Throughout the week, police will be running speed and cellphone watch programs, providing education and safety tips to cyclists and handing out reflective zipper pulls to pedestrians.

According to police, road safety is not just for those behind the wheel.

“Road safety is not just about drivers being careful and attentive on the city’s streets and highways, but also about the pedestrians and the cyclists who also share the roadways,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.